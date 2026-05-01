/Kylie Jenner sued by second housekeeper alleging harassment and failure in payments

Kylie Jenner has been sued again by a second housekeeper who has accused the billionaire of harassment and cruel treatment, among other serious allegations. The latest lawsuit comes days after the beauty mogul was sued by a former cleaning staff member on similar grounds of harassment and discrimination.

Just a week after a woman from Kylie's cleaning staff took legal action against her, another star member has come forward with serious allegations

Kylie Jenner sued by a second staff member over serious allegations

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jenner has been accused of serious allegations by a second housekeeper, who has filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services on Wednesday (May 1), the Los Angeles Times reported.

Juana Delgado Soto has also claimed that Jenner remained silent and did not intervene when she was allegedly abused by fellow staff. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not speak up even after Soto wrote a letter pleading for help.

Rep of Jenner has not reacted to the lawsuit yet.

According to The Times, Soto began working for Kylie in May 2019. She alleges that meal and rest breaks were withheld from her for the first few years of her employment.

The situation worsened in 2023 after Sibrian became her direct supervisor. Soto claims he repeatedly mocked and humiliated her over her accent, immigration status, and race, and called her “stupid.” After she filed a complaint with Human Resources in 2024, Sibrian was temporarily removed.



However, after she was put back in the position, she started retaliating against Soto and harassed her by cutting her hourly pay, increasing her workloads and changing her schedule.



In one instance cited in her lawsuit, Soto said it was her birthday, and she was about to leave work when Sibrian allegedly threatened her and forced her to stay late, warning that she would be fired if she left.

“No one cares about your birthday, Kylie is having a dinner.” Soto claims. She says she ended up missing her own surprise birthday party.

Wrote a letter to Kylie Jenner, but was threatened again



Harassment grew as she continued to work at Jenner's place. Soto also claimed that housekeeping supervisors Patsy and Elsy denied her request for time off to grieve her brother’s death and instructed her to report to work immediately.

She also alleges that staff members, “whispered that [Soto] was lying about her brother’s death and kept forcing her to pick up trash they purposely threw on the ground.

After years of alleged harassment and multiple complaints to management, Soto wrote a letter to Jenner detailing the harassment, discrimination, and retaliation she had been facing. She placed the letter on Jenner’s massage bed right before Jenner's massage.

According to the suit, Soto wrote, “I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused” and “I really apologize for letting you know about all these situations, I know you wouldn’t allow this to happen, if you were aware of it.”

Following the letter, Soto says she was threatened with termination and told never to contact Jenner again.