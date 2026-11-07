/1408 sequel: Stranger Things actor Natalia Dyer, Elijah Wood join John Cusack's horror franchise

Nearly two decades after 1408 brought Stephen King's chilling hotel-room nightmare to the big screen, the supernatural horror film is getting a sequel. The upcoming project has added Stranger Things actor Natalia Dyer and The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood to its cast, according to a report by Variety.

Dyer will take on the lead role, while Wood is expected to appear in a supporting role. The film may also see the return of original cast members John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson. Both actors are expected to have smaller roles in the sequel, according to the report.

Natalia Dyer, Elijah Wood join 1408 sequel

The details about the new characters and the film's storyline are yet to be revealed. Mikael Håfström, who directed the 2007 original, will return to direct the follow-up. He has also co-written the screenplay with Mark Verheiden.

The upcoming horror film has Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Richard Saperstein of Bluestone Entertainment, Spyglass Media Group and Frank Mayor attached as producers.

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Bluestone Entertainment and FilmNation Entertainment are financing the project. FilmNation will oversee international distribution and share domestic distribution representation with WME Independent. The project is also expected to be presented to prospective buyers at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM).

Filming is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

About 1408

Released in 2007, 1408 was based on Stephen King's 1999 short story of the same name. The film centred on Michael Enslin (John Cusack), a writer who investigates allegedly haunted locations while researching his book on paranormal activity.

His investigation leads him to room 1408 at New York City's Dolphin Hotel, where a series of mysterious and deadly incidents have reportedly taken place. Gerald Olin (Samuel L. Jackson), the hotel's manager, attempts to dissuade Enslin from entering the room by warning him about its disturbing history. However, the writer refuses to take the warnings seriously and soon finds himself confronting terrifying experiences inside the room.