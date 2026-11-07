/Trump celebrates Diwali at White House with Indian-American members

US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali, festival of lights at the Oval Office on Friday. Prominent Indian-American members of his administration, entrepreneurs and top CEOs were present during the occasion, including India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, FBI Director Kash Patel, US National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya and entrepreneur Vishal Gondal.

Trump was presented with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa by Vishal Gondal the founder of health-tech company GOQii.

"A moment of shared light in the Oval Office. Honoured to celebrate Diwali with President Donald Trump and proud to gift him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, Tulsidas's hymn to Lord Hanuman that millions of us recite for courage, devotion and strength," Gondal posted on X after celebrating Diwali with Trump and gifting him the Hanuman Chalisa.

He further said that celebration was to wish for stronger ties between India and the United States.

"As the diyas were lit, my prayer was for friendship between India and America, and for the triumph of light over darkness," he wrote.

It was former US president George W Bush, who in 2002 started the tradition of celebrating Diwali in the White House.

Later, in 2009, President Barack Obama light a diya (lamp) at the White House, during a ceremony in the East Room, thus making it a tradition.