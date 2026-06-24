/S Jaishankar in Seoul: Why India and South Korea are aligning against global challenges

During a high-level meeting in Seoul on Wednesday (June 24), India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the critical need to deepen ties with South Korea. Addressing South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Jaishankar noted that a highly volatile international landscape requires nations with shared values and strong mutual trust to collaborate more closely.

Reflecting on the timing of their dialogue, Jaishankar stated, "And I agree with you, I think our meeting is very timely. Timely partly because we are following up on a presidential visit just recently. But timely also timely because of the state of the world and the importance of our relationship in this somewhat complicated world."

The two ministers have maintained frequent contact, having previously met in New York, Kuala Lumpur, Washington, at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and during a recent presidential visit. Jaishankar acknowledged this long-standing rapport, adding, “yes, we have met recently, but I've known him a long time.”

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Jaishankar emphasised the crucial role both foreign ministers play in steering the future of their bilateral relations. He stressed their shared duty to coordinate various government and economic sectors to build "a more forward-looking, a more contemporary relationship in a more difficult world."

According to the External Affairs Minister, current global complexities demand a unified approach among trusted partners. "And that world, minister, particularly requires, I think, countries that are like-minded, countries with shared values, countries that have strong mutual trust to work with each other," he remarked. He further noted that recent leadership interactions, including the meeting between India's Prime Minister and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung at the G7 in Hiroshima, have provided clear strategic guidance on advancing these ties.

Reaffirming New Delhi's dedicated stance, Jaishankar assured Cho Hyun of India's unwavering focus on expanding cooperation. "What I do want to assure you is from our side, there is a full commitment that the potential of our relationship, which many of us I think on both sides feel there's a lot that remains to be realised, that we would strive to do that," he stated.