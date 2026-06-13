/Jaishankar tells Rubio US strikes that killed 3 Indian mariners were ‘not justified’

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (June 13) conveyed India's "strong protest" to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over American military strikes on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman that resulted in the deaths of three Indian mariners, marking a sharp exchange between the two sides over maritime security and military actions in the region.

According to accounts of the phone conversation, Jaishankar described the US actions against merchant shipping as "unjustified" and reiterated New Delhi's concerns over the use of lethal force against civilian vessels. In a social media post following the call, the minister said he had spoken with Rubio and "reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners". He added that "such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified".

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The US, however, maintained its position on enforcing its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement attributed to State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott, Rubio stressed that violations of the American blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil "will not be tolerated". He also said all commercial vessels should immediately comply with directions issued by US forces operating in the strategic waterway.

The diplomatic exchange comes after three vessels carrying Indian crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman this week. One of the incidents resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors on board a merchant vessel.

India has already summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Jason Meeks over the incidents. The Ministry of External Affairs said a "strong protest" was lodged regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman. The ministry also conveyed its "deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping".