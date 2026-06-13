Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Saturady (June13) said that the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the United States cannot be ruled out and that it can happen anytime soon but not on Sunday, reported the state media.

'We will have to wait and see regarding the exact timing of signing the memorandum. Although it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, we must exercise extreme caution," said Baghaei.

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The statement by Iran's foreign minister comes after US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he believes a deal with Iran could be signed over the weekend or on Monday.

He also said that Iran has agreed to give up its nuclear ambitions, stop pursuing nuclear weapons and open the Strait of Hormuz once the deal is signed. However, there hasn't been any comments from Iran on this so far.

US-Iran peace deal "closer than ever before".

On the other hand Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that a peace deal between US and Iran is "closer than ever before". He further said that a decision on the deal could come in the next 24 hours for which Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing.

Sharif took to X to write, "We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week."