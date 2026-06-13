/Iranian supreme leader late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be buried on July 9, reports state media

Over four months after Iran's supreme leader late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assasinated in a combined attack by the US and Israeli forces, his funeral will begin ‌in ⁠Tehran ⁠on July 4 and conclude with ​his burial in the ​northeastern city of Mashhad ⁠on July ⁠9, reported ⁠state media on Saturday.

He will be laid to rest near the shrine of Imam Reza, fulfilling his wish of being buried next to one of Shia Islam's most revered figures.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for nearly 37 years was killed in Israeli and US airstrikes on February 28, the first day of the US-Israel-Iran war. His burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad was initially scheduled for March but got postponed due to the war.

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The three-day funeral ceremony will begin in capital Tehran on July 4 and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7 with the burial happening in the ​northeastern city of Mashhad ⁠on July ⁠9, said the state media.

Since Khamenei's assasination on February 28 in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on his office-cum-residence in Tehran there has been no news of Khamenei's body.

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