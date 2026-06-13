/US-Iran peace deal finalisation expected in next 24 hours: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday (June 13) reiterated that a peace deal between US and Iran is "closer than ever before". He further said that a decision on the deal could come in the next 24 hours for which Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing.

Sharif took to X to write, "We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week."

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He further thanked US and Iran "for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations". Sharif expressed confidence that "this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace."

On Friday too Sharif had said that the deal is almost finalised and Pakistan is working with the U.S. and Iran to "finalize next steps."

"we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now," he said.

What is Trump saying about peace deal?

US President Donald Trump late Friday night said that he believes a deal with Iran could be signed over the weekend or on Monday, reported NBC, citing the president’s interaction with Axios.