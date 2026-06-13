/'Such lethal actions are not justified': Jaishankar lodges 'strong protest' with Rubio over killing of Indian mariners

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed India's strong protest over the deaths of three Indian mariners in attacks involving US naval forces in the Gulf region.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified."

The conversation came days after US military forces struck the Palau-flagged oil tanker M/T Settebello in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on June 9. The incident claimed the lives of three Indian merchant mariners identified as Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma and Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya.

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India summons US diplomat again

India on Friday summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time this week after another merchant vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman.

The American diplomat was called by the Additional Secretary (Americas) at the Ministry of External Affairs as New Delhi intensified its diplomatic response to the growing risks facing commercial shipping in the Gulf.

"A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vehicles carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives," the ministry said.

"The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," it added.

Tensions grow over attacks on merchant vessels

The latest developments mark a significant point of friction between India and the United States following a series of incidents involving merchant vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf region.

According to official data, three foreign-flagged commercial vessels operating with Indian crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman within a four-day period.

The situation has also raised wider concerns about maritime safety in the region. An estimated 20,000 seafarers remain aboard vessels stranded in Gulf waters as Iran continues restrictions on movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Data from the International Maritime Organisation shows that 11 seafarers have been killed in the Gulf since the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran began on February 28.