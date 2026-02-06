Nora Fatehi's net worth- How rich is the artist?

Nora Fatehi, a Canadian dancer and actress, is currently based in India. The actress is well-known for her roles in Hindi films and songs, as well as her appearances in Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

Her chart-topping and record-breaking dance performances, such as Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and Garmi, as well as her appearance on the most talked-about reality show, Bigg Boss 9, have highlighted her high-energy screen presence and charm. This solidified her status as a global icon. Let's break down her net worth and see how rich the artist is.