Nora Fatehi's net worth- How rich is the artist?

Happy Birthday, Nora Fatehi. The artist is a highly popular Moroccan-Canadian dancer, actress, and singer, widely known for her dance performances in Bollywood. All the songs that Fatehi features in turn into blockbuster hits and thus she has built a massive empire.
Nora Fatehi, a Canadian dancer and actress, is currently based in India. The actress is well-known for her roles in Hindi films and songs, as well as her appearances in Telugu and Malayalam cinema.
Her chart-topping and record-breaking dance performances, such as Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and Garmi, as well as her appearance on the most talked-about reality show, Bigg Boss 9, have highlighted her high-energy screen presence and charm. This solidified her status as a global icon. Let's break down her net worth and see how rich the artist is.
Nora Fateh has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. According to a report by Siasat, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 40 crore. She has established herself as one of Bollywood's highest-paid dancers and emerging actresses, thanks to her successful performances in item numbers, music videos, and reality television.
Fatehi was an outsider and has amassed a global following, with an estimated 46 million Instagram followers. Her massive fan base is due to her viral dance performances, fashion, lifestyle, and engaging social media platform.
Nora Fatehi transformed her career from a struggling artist to a renowned global performer through her self-taught talent. She rose from being an outsider in the entertainment industry to becoming a top-tier dancer, actor, and international music artist, now living a comfortable lifestyle.
Nora Fatehi has established herself through her extensive career, appearing in films such as Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan, The Royals with Ishaan Khatter, Thamma with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, and many others. Apart from Bollywood, Fatehi also stepped into international music scenes and big collaborations, like a US television debut with Jimmy Fallon. Her collaboration with Jason Derulo on the 2025 track Snake and her work with Punjabi artists like Karan Aujla are also among her most noticeable works.
Beyond being known for her dancing, Fatehi also secured major brand endorsements across diverse sectors, depicting her high-energy personality and massive social media following, like Dabur Cool King, CakeZone, BigMuscles Nutrition, and many more.