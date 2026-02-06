/Mayawati slams Ghooskhor Pandat: Calls film a 'disrespect' to Brahmin community

BSP supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, has come out in support of the Brahmin community and condemned the title of Ghooskhor Pandat. The Netflix film has been courting controversy ever since its first teaser was dropped, as many have called out the makers for the film’s title, calling it defamatory and communal in nature. After the UP government filed an FIR against the makers on Friday, Mayawati has also reacted to the title row and slammed the film's team for what she described as "disrespecting the entire community across the country."

While the makers have clarified that the title does not represent any caste, Mayawati, who is often considered an icon among the Dalit community, called the title Ghooskhor Pandat ‘casteist’ and has demanded an immediate ban on the film.

Mayawati demands a ban on Ghooskhor Pandat

Taking to X, Mayawati wrote in Hindi: "It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that not only in Uttar Pradesh alone but now even in films, the word 'Pandit' is being portrayed as an infiltrator, thereby insulting and disrespecting the entire community across the country. This has caused tremendous anger among the whole Brahmin society at present, and our party strongly condemns this in the harshest terms. The Central Government should immediately impose a ban on such a casteist film. This is the demand of the BSP."

What’s the controversy about?

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Ghooskhor Pandat features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film was announced earlier this week during a Netflix event, the platform where the film is scheduled to release.

Soon after the film’s teaser dropped online, the title drew sharp criticism. Political parties also criticised the makers over the title.

For those unaware, ‘Pandat’ is a term used for a Brahm, while ‘Ghooskhor’ means ‘corrupt person’. Associating the two words in a title has hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community.

Ghooskhor Pandat Team Issues Clarification Amid Backlash

Lead actor Manoj Bajpayee, in a statement, said, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."

He also expressed his support for director Neeraj Pandey and added that taking down the promotional content "reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken."

Pandey also issued a clarification and stated that the title didn't represent the caste or religion of the lead character.