/Shakti Shalini: Homebound star Vishal Jethwa to reunite with Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda? Here's what we know

Vishal Jethwa and Aneet Padda, emerging stars in Bollywood who have impressed the audience with their intense performances, are set to reunite on screen. According to reports, both celebrities have joined the cast of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's most-anticipated project titled Shakti Shalini, which is reportedly set to go on floors in March this year.

Vishal Jethwa received widespread acclaim for his performance in the 2025 film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film was further shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category for the 68th Academy Awards but failed to secure a final nomination. It highlights Jethwa's breakout, career-defining work as a leading actor.

According to a report by India Today, the actor is once again reuniting with his Salaam Venky co-star, Aneet Padda. She achieved widespread fame following her breakthrough lead role as Vaani in Mohit Suri's 2025 romantic drama, Saiyaara. She garnered critical acclaim for her esteemed performance, achieving national crush status and securing a top spot in the list of IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025.

However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the final cast for the new project.

Did Aneet Padda replace Kiara Advani?

According to rumours, Kiara Advani was initially considered for the lead role in Shakti Shalini before being replaced by Aneet Padda. However, in an interview with Filmygyan, the filmmaker clarified that “Kiara is a beautiful actor.” Matlab, aisa kuchh kabhi confirm koi cheez hui nahi thi. Pata nahi kisne, yeh bahar aayi thi, kya tha. Aisa nahi hai. Main humesha se Kiara ke saath kaam karna chahta hun." (Kiara is a beautiful actor. Meaning, nothing like this was ever confirmed. I don't know who put it out or what it was. It's not like that. I've always wanted to work with Kiara."

He explained, “Nahi, aisa kabhi, aisa kuchh nahi tha ki yeh koi lock hai. Kabhi bhi locked nahi tha. It was always ki aap soch rahe ho ki kya ho raha hai, kaun hoga." (No, it was never like she was locked for the lead role. It was always like you were wondering what was going on and who it would be.