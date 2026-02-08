/DGA Awards 2026: One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson wins top prize

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, a precursor to the Oscars, took place on February 7, and this year, the race looks strong for ‘One Battle After Another’ director Paul Thomas. After the Golden Globes, the director has also won the top prize at the prestigious ceremony. With this win, it seems that the director is finally going to win the Oscar after years of earning Oscar nominations but without a win. He has previously been nominated 14 times.

The 78th annual DGA Awards honour the most deserving and outstanding directorial achievements in film and television. This year's ceremony was hosted by comedian Kumail Nanjiani and took place in Beverly Hills.

Also read: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show: When and where to watch it in India

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the glitzy night, Anderson won the top prize for Best Film Director, giving him and his filmOne Battle After Another a push that is much needed as the final Oscar voting approached. On the TV side, The Pitt was chosen as the winner of the top dramatic series with helmer Amanda Marsalis winning for episode “6:00 PM.” In comedy, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg won for The Studio.

Check the complete list of winners:

Film Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (winner)

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Film First-Time Directing

Hasan Hadi, The President's Cake

Harry Lighton, Pillion

Charlie Polinger, The Plague (winner)

Alex Russell, Lurker

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

TV Drama Directing

Liza Johnson, The Diplomat, "Amagansett"

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt, "6:00 P.M. (winner)

Janus Metz, Andor, "Who Are You?"

Ben Stiller, Severance, "Cold Harbor"

John Wells. The Pitt, "7:00 A.M."

Film Documentary Director

Mstyslav Chernov, 2000 Meters to Andriivka (winner)

Geeta Gandbhir, The Perfect Neighbor

Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni, Cutting Through Rocks

Elizabeth Lo, Mistress Dispeller

Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, Cover-Up

TV Comedy Directing

Lucia Aniello, Hacks, "A Slippery Slope"

Janicza Bravo, The Bear, "Worms"

Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, The Studio, "The Oner" (winner)

Christopher Storer, The Bear, "Bears"

Mike White ,The White Lotus, "Denials"

TV Limited Series Directing

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits"

Antonio Campos, The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy"

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day, "Episode 6"

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex, "It’s Not That Serious” (winner)

Ally Pankiw, Black Mirror, "Common People"

TV Movie Directing