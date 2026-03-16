/'Disappointed and unhappy': Netizens decode Priyanka Chopra's reaction as Javier Bardem says 'Free Palestine' at Oscars 2026 | Watch



The 98th Academy Awards honoured several artists and films, recognizing their remarkable performances. Hollywood's biggest night also gave the audience some viral moments that created a buzz on social media. One such clip that took over the internet is Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing the stage at the 2026 Oscars with Javier Bardem, who delivered a political message while presenting an award.

The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, and Chopra and Bardem went on stage to present the Best International Feature Film category. While the moment was meant to be a routine award presentation, it sparked a discussion online after the Spanish actor showed support for Palestine.

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Bardem's statement

During the announcement, Bardem said, "No to war and Free Palestine," which led to a loud applause from the audience. The actor was also seen wearing a "No to War" pin on his tuxedo. While his statement received cheers from the audience, Chopra stood beside him before announcing the winner of the category, which was the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

Netizens reactions

The clips of the moment quickly went viral, with several users focusing on Chopra's reaction during Bardem’s statement. While some said that her expression had a surprise or discomfort, others dismissed the speculation. "Oh lil Ms. Priyanka Chopra was NOT feelin Javier Bardem sayin no war and free Palestine LOL. He face said “aight man we aint here for all that”. She better check that man resume, Bardem always been outspoken," one X user wrote.

While another said, "I can see Priyanka burning like heII from inside there." "Lol Priyanka Chopra is visibly uncomfortable," read another comment. " Why is Priyanka Chopra looking disappointed and unhappy," wrote another netizen.

Bardem’s message on the red carpet

Earlier, at the red carpet, Bardem had hinted about his stance. The actor wore an anti-war pin and a patch that read "No a la Guerra" (No to War). “I’m wearing a pin that I used in 2003 with the Iraq war, which was an illegal war," he told reporters.