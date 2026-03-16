/Kylie Jenner to Priyanka Chopra: Fashion highlights from Vanity Fair’s 2026 Oscar party

After the Oscars, it was the Vanity Fair After Party that deserved all your attention. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, check all the best looks here.
After the Oscars, the place to go is the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the hottest night where fresh Oscar winners, along with A-listers from across the entertainment industry, attend. Scroll to check the best dressed.
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Please, someone, give Priyanka and Nick the award for the hottest couple in town. After the Oscars, the couple attended the after-party in stunning looks. At the party, the actress looked gorgeous in a metallic gown with fur detailing and a shrug. Complementing her, Jonas wore a beige-coloured coat with a white shirt, a bow tie, and black pants.
The Marty Supreme Oscar nominee attended the Vanity Fair party with his partner, Kylie, and the two looked very much in love. Chalamet walked the after-party in a white suit, while his partner wore an Alexander McQueen black gown with feather detailing at the bottom.
The entire Kardashian and Jenner clan was present, and it was Kim who stole the show with her looks. The dress was stunning, but overall, she looked gorgeous. She wore a golden curve-hugging Gucci gown. What added more drama were her smoky eyes and hair.
Kendall Jenner knows how to make heads turn. Although she didn’t attend the Oscars, she knows how to slay at Vanity Fair and rule the headlines with her sartorial choice. She wore Maison Margiela’s infamous Couture Spring 2024 dress with shimmery details on the bust and a simple design at the bottom. What made her look even more attractive were her diamond earrings and dewy makeup.
The big winner of the night, Michael B. Jordan, the Best Actor winner, attended the night with his Oscar trophy and looked the happiest man on the planet. For the after-party, he wore a brown loose tuxedo with a white shirt and a black tie.
Mrs. Bieber served glam at Vanity Fair in a cheetah-print strapless dress custom-made by Giorgio Armani. She kept her short hair open with a dewy look.