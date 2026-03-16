The 98th edition of the Academy Awards celebrated several powerful films and artists at the Dolby Theatre. From Michael B. Jordan to Jessie Buckley, here are the major winners of the Oscars 2026.
The 2026 Oscars made a lasting impression on Hollywood fans as the event that took place at the Dolby Theatre showcased storytelling, powerful performances, and big achievements in cinema. One Battle After Another led the night with six Academy Awards, while Michael B. Jordan took home the Best Actor award. Here are the key winners from the 98th Academy Awards.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor's One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner of the night. It won multiple awards, including Best Picture. Paul Thomas Anderson took home the Best Director Oscar, while Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor. Other honours the film received were Best Casting (Cassandra Kulukundis), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.
Michael B. Jordan bagged the Best Actor Award for his performance in Sinners. The actor thanked director Ryan Coogler during his acceptance speech. "You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen," Jordan expressed gratitude to his supporters as well.
Jessie Buckley won her first Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Hamnet. The Irish actor, during her acceptance speech, dedicated her win to mothers and said that the ceremony coincided with Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. "I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart," she said.
Amy Madigan was honoured with the Best Supporting Actress award for her powerful performance in Weapons. This win was said to be a comeback for the veteran star, as she was last nominated for an Oscar in 1985. "It’s been 40 years… and what’s different this time is this little gold guy," she said.
The track Golden from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters won Best Original Song. This marks the first win of any K-pop track in the category. Songwriter Teddy Park, among others, was behind the song. "This award is not about success. It’s about resilience," singer-songwriter EJAE said during her acceptance speech.
Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history by winning the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Sinners, as she is the first woman to be honoured in the category. "I'm so honored to be here and I really want all the women in the room to stand up because I feel like I don't get here without you guys," she said on stage.