/Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas narrowly escape from falling from golf-cart at Oscars 2026 | Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas narrowly skipped an accident while heading to attend the 98th Academy Awards. On Sunday (March 15), the global star was one of the presenters of the evening, and her plus one for the night was her husband, Nick Jonas.

The star couple, dressed to the nines, took a golf cart from their vehicle to the Dolby Theatre. Soon after they boarded the cart, it tipped slightly, giving the impression that it was falling to one side. The video has since gone viral across social media.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas nearly fall from golf cart

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The night unfolded at the Dolby Theatre amid escalating tensions in Iran following strikes by the United States and Israel. Ahead of the ceremony, it was reported that security had been ramped up after the FBI issued an alert about a possible Iranian drone threat in California. Because of this, security was extremely tight at the event. According to TMZ, the couple’s black vehicle did not get clearance to drive all the way to the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, so the organizers provided them with a golf cart.

However, a scary moment was witnessed when the couple, along with their security, boarded the cart. It nearly tipped on the road as it took a turn towards the event.

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The clip that is now going viral across the internet saw Chopra and Jonas exiting the van and heading towards the cart. The actress, in a white gown, sat alongside the driver in the front, while Jonas sat in the back with security. But the moment the driver took the turn, it was noticed that the cart tilted slightly to one side as if it's going to fall. However, the driver managed it well and cart was stable on the road.

The couple can be seen holding the vehicle title in all the video. Chopra has also shared a fun video of in which she can be heard saying, “We’re going to the Oscars. It’s very eventuous.” Nick jokingly replied, “I am going to play golf. I don’t know about you.''

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