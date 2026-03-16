/The Oscar snack box: The viral treats that had Hollywood elite munching during the ceremony

The 98th Academy Awards concluded on Sunday night with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another winning Best Picture and Michael B Jordan taking home Best Actor for his performance in Ryan Coogler's Sinner.

The award ceremony was a long drawn one, and the Academy had thoughtfully prepared a snack-aid box for the audience, including attendees, nominees, plus-ones, and seat-fillers.

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What's inside Oscar's snack box?

The Oscars snack box has been part of the award ceremony tradition that has been continuing for decades, just to ensure the audience is never dehydrated or starved. This year's box featured a widely selected theatre-style treat, including a bag of popcorn (Skinny Pop), a bottle of water, and candy such as Swedish Fish, Mike and Ike, or Junior Mints.

Conan O'Brien's handwritten note

The box also had host Conan O'Brien's note along with his sketch imprinted in it, which read, "I hope you enjoy this Conan O’Brien ‘Moderately Happy Meal.’ These snacks may not look like much, but in any movie theatre, they would run you $85. Good luck tonight, have fun, and remember that loud, enthusiastic laughter is good for your health and my ego.”

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