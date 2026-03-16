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The Oscar snack box: The viral treats that had Hollywood elite munching during the ceremony

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 16, 2026, 12:14 IST | Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 12:14 IST
The Oscar snack box: The viral treats that had Hollywood elite munching during the ceremony

Oscar's snack box Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The 98th Oscars have finally concluded, honouring the best of cinema from 2025. To keep the invitees and nominees refreshed, the Academy team set a special snack box during the ceremony. Here's all that was in the box. 

The 98th Academy Awards concluded on Sunday night with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another winning Best Picture and Michael B Jordan taking home Best Actor for his performance in Ryan Coogler's Sinner.

The award ceremony was a long drawn one, and the Academy had thoughtfully prepared a snack-aid box for the audience, including attendees, nominees, plus-ones, and seat-fillers.

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What's inside Oscar's snack box?

The Oscars snack box has been part of the award ceremony tradition that has been continuing for decades, just to ensure the audience is never dehydrated or starved. This year's box featured a widely selected theatre-style treat, including a bag of popcorn (Skinny Pop), a bottle of water, and candy such as Swedish Fish, Mike and Ike, or Junior Mints.

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Conan O'Brien's handwritten note

The box also had host Conan O'Brien's note along with his sketch imprinted in it, which read, "I hope you enjoy this Conan O’Brien ‘Moderately Happy Meal.’ These snacks may not look like much, but in any movie theatre, they would run you $85. Good luck tonight, have fun, and remember that loud, enthusiastic laughter is good for your health and my ego.”

Oscar's 2026 running controversy

Besides honouring 2025's acclaimed films, the 2026 Oscars also made headlines for viral moments, including the K-pop group Demon Hunters’ winning best song and their acceptance speech getting cut off midway. On the other hand, while the Academy Awards were having their “In Memoriam” segment, Indian fans and media expressed strong disappointment when the organisers failed to mention legendary Indian actor Dharmendra in the video montage. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025 and had made major contributions to Indian cinema.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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