/Who are the black icons Michael B Jordan named in his speech? A full list of past acting winners at Oscars

Michael B Jordan won Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards for Sinners. While accepting his win, the actor paid tribute to Black legends like Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, and many others who inspired him. Here, take a look.
At the 2026 Oscars, Michael B Jordan imprinted his name under the prestigious gold-plated statuette, winning Best Actor for his performance in Ryan Coogler's Sinners. The actor dedicated his win to the influential Black actors and actresses who won top acting honours in his speech.
Jamie Foxx is one of the most prolific Black American actors, comedians, and singers. Portraying his versatility in films, Foxx has achieved multiple awards and accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actor for his highly acclaimed role as Ray Charles in Ray, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and SAG awards.
Willard Carroll Smith II, popularly known as Will Smith, is a prominent Black American actor, rapper, and film producer. Best known for Bad Boys, the actor has cemented his status as one of the most renowned personalities in Hollywood through his work in both the screen and music industries, claiming awards that include an Academy Award for Best Actor in King Richard, portraying Richard Williams, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and four Grammy Awards.
Jordan also mentioned Sidney Poitier in his winning speech, who was a Bahamian-American actor, film director, activist, and diplomat. In 1964, the actor became the first Black actor and the first Bahamian to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for the film Lilies of the Field. He passed away at the age of 94 in 2022 shortly after winning an honorary Oscar for humanitarian work.
Denzel Hayes Washington Jr is an American actor, producer, director, and Pentecostal minister. Known for his dramatic roles in The Equaliser, Man on Fire, and many more, the actor has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards over ten nominations, which feature his wins as Best Supporting Actor for Glory and Best Actor for Training Day. Other than that, he also received Golden Globes and a lifetime achievement honour.
Halle Maria Berry is an American actress who debuted as a model and beauty contestant and became Miss Ohio in 1986. Berry made history by becoming the first and only Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball in 2001.
American actor and filmmaker Forest Steven Whitaker is the most celebrated actor in Hollywood for his immense acting range and astonishing screen presence. Showcasing his talent over many years, the actor bagged multiple awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor in The Last King of Scotland, a Golden Globe Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor, and the Honorary Palme d'Or.