/Oscars 2026 red carpet: Worst dressed celebrities at the 98th Academy Awards night- Ginnifer Goodwin, Timothée Chalamet and others

The 2026 Oscars is a big award night honouring the films of 2025 for their cinematic excellence. Before entering the tense atmosphere of the event, viewers always look forward to the red carpet and become a little judgmental about the celebrities’ looks. From Ginnifer Goodwin to Timothée Chalamet, these stars did not meet the expectations of the fashion critics and ended up standing as the worst-dressed celebrities at Oscars 2026.