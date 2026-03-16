/Oscars 2026 red carpet: Worst dressed celebrities at the 98th Academy Awards night- Ginnifer Goodwin, Timothée Chalamet and others

The 2026 Oscars concluded on a positive note. The star-studded red carpet highlighted many stunning looks, but there were some celebrities who were labelled among the worst dressed for their poorly styled, mismatched, or too experimental looks. Here, take a look.
The 2026 Oscars is a big award night honouring the films of 2025 for their cinematic excellence. Before entering the tense atmosphere of the event, viewers always look forward to the red carpet and become a little judgmental about the celebrities’ looks. From Ginnifer Goodwin to Timothée Chalamet, these stars did not meet the expectations of the fashion critics and ended up standing as the worst-dressed celebrities at Oscars 2026.
Ginnifer Goodwin faced criticism for her red carpet look. The actress wore a black sheer organza dress that left her body looking unflattering and dull. Goodwin opted for a diamond necklace and a handbag that did not complement her look.
Timothée Chalamet’s all-white tuxedo led him to the list of worst-dressed contenders. His unnecessary accessorising and particularly black sunglasses degraded his overall look. His monochromatic look was seen as an underwhelming choice, being a nominee for Best Actor.
Kristen Wiig's black pearl, embroidered, and ruffled couture dress didn't match the expectations of the critics and has led her to be considered one of the worst dressed. Her over-the-top, voluminous silhouettes did not look apt for the traditional glamour of the Oscars.
Criticism was delivered on her high-neck, long-sleeved, black-and-rose-gold-sequined, body-hugging dress, with critics slamming the look as too covered up and not flattering her overall look.
Keltie Knight chose a neon yellow, halter-neck, floor-length dress with bedazzled detailing around the waist and bust for the 98th Annual Academy Awards. Knight was described as wearing a summer vacation dress. She paired the dress with jewelled heels.
Liza Powel, wife of host Conan O'Brien, wore a striking black gown that garnered attention not for its sophisticated design but for her unique and notable naked-illusion front, which provided a bold, modern twist to a classic silhouette.
Author and screenwriter Maggie O'Farrell is seen in a vibrant 1980s-themed look, wearing a hot pink satin gown. The Barbie-pink satin gown is described as an unsuitable choice for highlighting a ruched silhouette and a dramatic cape effect for such a big event. She accessorised her dress with a thick black belt, black lace gloves, a statement black pendant necklace, and a black lace mesh on her face.
Cravalho turned heads in a ball gown on the red carpet. Aside from gaining attention with her stunning appearance, her striking tulip detail at the bust was criticised as unconventional, questioning her fashion choice that did not quite meet the expectations.
Brittany Howard’s ensemble stands in the queue of worst dressed for its bold, unpleasant look. Her full-length black trench coat, along with unconventional silhouettes, striking textures, and golden pearl-beaded style, was not an apt choice for the ultra-glamorous Hollywood red-carpet attire.