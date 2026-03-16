/An Oscar tie, a no show and first time winners: The snubs and surprises at 98th Academy Awards

Everyone thought that the battle was between Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio this year. But Oscar surprised everyone as it award Michael B Jordan for his performance in Sinners. Jordan looked surprised as his name was announced and quickly composed himself as he went on stage to take the top acting honour of the night. In Sinners he played twin brothers Smoke and Stack which broke the record as the most-nominated film in Oscar’s history. His win was long overdue.

"I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forrest Whitaker, Will Smith. To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys," Jordan said in his acceptance speech. "Thank you, everybody in this room, and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for betting on me, and I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be."