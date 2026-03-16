/Shameful! Netizens slam after Demon Hunters' Golden acceptance speech cut midway at Oscars 2026



Tell me it’s Academy things without telling me it’s Academy! Interrupting speeches midway is something that the Oscars organisers have been doing for a while now, and continuing the tradition, they did it again today at the 98th edition of the awards when the K-pop Demon Hunters song “Golden” made history by becoming the first Korean song to win Best Original Song.

“Golden” is sung by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. To receive the trophy, Ejae, along with fellow songwriters Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park, went on stage to accept the award and share in the honour. But as they were celebrating, their happiness was cut short abruptly. The odd moment quickly went viral.

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"Thank you so much to the Acacdemy for this insane award," Ejae, who is the singing voice behind the character of Rumi in the film, said in her emotional speech,"Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop, but now, everyone's singing our song and all the Korean lyrics. I'm so proud."

"And I realize the song, this award, is not about success, it's about resilience," she continued. "And I'm

just so grateful to our team. And I just want to thank my mom, my dad, my brother, my fiance, my manager, of course for always staying with me."

After she finished, another co-writer approached the mic with a piece of paper in his hand. Sadly, he was not allowed to share his words on stage.

"I would like to thank," he began, and then the music played, hinting that the stage time of Golden is over.

Ejae and the group were quick to raise their hands, signalling them to stop the music, “Please stop.” But unfortunately, the music continues and their time was over, and they walked off the stage.

Soon, the moment went viral, with netizens slamming the Oscars organisers for not letting the Golden team enjoy their moment and accusing them of being partial.

'"Golden" got cut short by about a minute. Let them perform the whole song!'' one user wrote.

''ISTORY MADE, CUT SHORT: The K-Pop Demon Hunters songwriting crew just won Original Song at the #Oscars… and then got their speech cut off 😳💥