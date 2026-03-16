/Javier Bardem to Charithra Chandran: Political statements by celebs take over the Oscars 2026

The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States. Major award events have served as a stage to voice their opinion about the current events and many more. This year's Oscars were also no different, and several celebrities came forward to highlight important issues.

Celebrities voicing their political views at Oscar 2026

The host of the event, Conan O'Brien, addressed in his monologue the 'chaotic and frightening times that touched on global conflicts, including the war in Iran. He said, "If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times. It’s at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant."

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British actress Charithra Chandran, who is best known for her role as Edwina in the second season of Bridgerton, was among those wearing the badge during the ceremony. She said, 'What we are demanding is a ceasefire in Gaza. I think that I am so blessed to have a platform, and this is the least I could do to use it. Sometimes the news cycle is so fast and people move on, but the people in Gaza and the West Bank are still suffering, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor Javier Bardem, who was a presenter alongside Priyanka Chopra, had called for 'No to war and free Palestine'. In addition, he also noted that the pin he wore was the same one he used 23 years ago to protest the 2003 Iraq war. His comment garnered huge applause from the audience. This comes out amid the regional tensions and reported US-Israel strikes in Iran. He wore a patch that said “no a la guerra” – Spanish for “no to war” – as well as a Handala pin on the carpet, a symbol originally created by cartoonist Naji al-Ali that has come to represent the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Actress Saja Kilani reportedly said the decision reflected continuing violence affecting civilians in multiple regions. “There is no ceasefire right now; there are bombings happening to this day,” she said. “Destruction, displacement, all over the world. Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Venezuela, everywhere. This is a demand for a permanent ceasefire."

Saja Kilani's fellow cast member and Israeli actress Clara Khoury also weighed in on her opinion and said, “It's happening in the US, ICE.” What's happening in America? What's happening with ICE? It's all connected. We are all the same; we are all human, and hatred is a cancer. People should open their hearts; our governments should acknowledge the other and be accountable for their atrocities everywhere."

Norwegian director Joachim Trier used his acceptance speech after winning Best International Feature for Sentimental Value to reflect on society’s responsibility to protect children. He stated, “All adults are responsible for all children. Let’s not vote for politicians who don’t take this seriously,” he said, noting that he was invoking the words of writer and activist James Baldwin."

All about 98th Academy Awards

The ceremony was televised in the United States by ABC and streamed on Hulu. Comedian Conan O'Brien returned to host the show for the second consecutive time. During the gala, the AMPAS presented Academy Awards (commonly referred to as Oscars) in 24 categories, honouring films released in 2025.