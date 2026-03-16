/Oscars 2026: Anne Hathaway shares warm moment with Priyanka Chopra Jonas; their friendship goes back years | Watch

At the 98th Academy Awards, stars sparkled with glamour on the red carpet before the ceremony began. Among the most fan-favourite moments at the Oscars was when Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas warmly greeted each other, as their friendship dates back to 2022.

The duo spotted each other from a distance, and Hathaway greeted Chopra and Nick Jonas with hugs before politely excusing herself as The Devil Wears Prada actor appeared to be in a hurry.

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Priyanka Chopra steals the spotlight

Chopra was seen attending the ceremony with husband Nick Jonas, and she was one of the official presenters of the evening. The actress stole the spotlight with a custom white gown by Dior featuring a strapless silhouette and a thigh-high slit with delicate embellishments around the waist. She kept the look simple yet elegant with a statement diamond necklace from Bulgari and minimal makeup.

On the stage, she presented the award for Best International Feature Film alongside Javier Bardem and highlighted how powerful storytelling goes beyond geography. The award was won by the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

Anne Hathaway shines at the red carpet

Meanwhile, Hathaway also drew attention at the event as she was dressed in a black floral gown with matching gloves. The actress appeared on stage to present the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling alongside Anna Wintour. The segment became a highlight of the evening as the duo playfully referenced the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, in which Hathaway featured alongside Meryl Streep.

Hathaway and Chopra's bond

The actor duo has appeared together at multiple events, including a Bulgari showcase in Paris in 2022 that also featured Lisa, and another gathering where Zendaya joined them.

Hathaway and Chopra's friendship has grown over the years through their association with the brand Bulgari, where both serve as global ambassadors.

Hathaway on working with Chopra

In an earlier interview, Hathaway had shared her wish to work with Chopra for a film. "We discussed a few things that night; that one hasn’t come up yet, but what are we going to do? This is a great idea how do we make this happen?,” she said, adding that she would "love" to work with Chopra.

Hathaway also once opened up about being a fan of the Indian actress for years. "Priyanka Chopra’s skin… I have nothing on her," she jokingly said, while promoting her 2019 film Serenity. "Right now I am online every night going, 'What is she… how did she do it?'"