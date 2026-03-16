/Anna Wintour channels ‘Miranda’ on the Academy Awards stage, calls Anne Hathaway ‘Emily’ | Watch



As the world eagerly awaits The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 2026 Oscars delivered a surprise for fans of the iconic film. The evening turned even more special when former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour appeared to step into the shoes of Miranda Priestly, giving a hint of how she commands at her office to the Academy Awards stage.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name, which was based on her experience working as an assistant to Wintour.

The Devil Wears Prada on the Academy stage

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Wintour, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue, took the stage alongside Hathaway to present the honour for best costume design and best makeup and hairstyling, and together they made the Oscars feel fashionable as they gave a playful nod to the beloved film.

Taking the stage, Hathaway delivered the introduction, saying, “Whether it’s two distinct jewel-toned hats, a meticulously crafted headdress, a simple pair of semi-rimless eyeglasses, complex and dramatic pieces that bring to life a Gothic classic, or watching red turn rust in 16th century England, a character’s costume is key to telling a story.”

Wintour added, “One could argue that one’s wardrobe in real life is also key. Does it make one appear elegant and attractive on, say, the most important night in Hollywood, and say when the most important people in fashion will be judging how one looks?”

Hathaway, who looked stunning in a black strapless gown, quickly turned to Wintour and asked, ''Anna, just curious, what do you think of my dress tonight?”

In a moment that instantly reminded fans of Miranda, Wintour simply ignored the question, gave a signature Miranda-like look, and continued with,“And the nominees are…”

The audience laughed as the playful Devil Wears Prada banter continued. Shortly after, Hathaway asked again, “Anna, would you like to read the nominees?”

“Thank you, Emily,” Wintour replied, seemingly referring to Emily Blunt’s character from the film before reading the nominees in the best makeup and hairstyling category. What was more fun? Hathaway's looks.

Soon after their appearance, the video of them from the ceremony has gone viral with fans reacting to it with much thrill. One user wrote,''Thank you Emily” 😭

Another user wrote,''Anne’s face after is so funny.''