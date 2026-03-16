/Conan O'Brien takes a playful dig at Timothee Chalamet over ballet-opera row | Watch



This year's Oscars concludes smoothly with One Battle After Another, Sinners bagging accolades, Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters scripting history and many more. With Conan O'Brien as the host, the night definitely has garnered everyone's attention for taking a dig at Timothee Chalamet. Let's delve in to know more.

What did Conan O'Brien say about Timothee Chalamet during the event?

Conan O'Brien, who hosted the biggest night of Hollywood, took shots at artificial intelligence, the Oscars' move to YouTube and Timothée Chalamet's take on opera-ballet. He said, "I am Conan O'Brien, and I am honoured to be the last human host of the Academy Awards. Next year it’s going to be a Waymo in a tux."

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He further said, “I hear there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” and the scene cut to Timothée giggling. “It’s his first time in a theatre!" O'Brien said, then took on a mock Sarandos voice. “What are they all doing enjoying themselves?!” he shouted. “They should be home where I can monetise it!"

“They’re just mad you left out jazz,” O’Brien, 62, went on to quip before cameras captured another face, this time a musician dressed in white, playing a beat on a sculpted backside with a ping-pong paddle. For the unversed, Ping Pong is a sport Chalamet's character plays in Marty Supreme.

What is the controversy of Timothee Chalamet all about?

During a Variety and CNN town hall event, which was held at the University of Texas at Austin, where Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey were discussing modern filmmaking and whether viewers can still enjoy slower storytelling.

In the discussion, Chalamet stated that younger viewers still appreciate serious cinema, but while explaining the challenge to keep certain art forms relevant, he made a joke about ballet and opera.

"It does take you having to wave a flag of, ‘Hey, this is a serious movie’ or something, and some people do want to be entertained and quickly," Chalamet said. "I'm really right in the middle, Matthew. I admire people, and I've done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, 'Hey, we've got to keep movie theatres alive; we've got to keep this genre alive,' and another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it."

He further added, "I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to the ballet and opera people out there,” he said with a laugh. "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I’m taking shots for no reason."