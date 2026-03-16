LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Oscars 2026 highlights: Viral moments that stole the show at the 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 highlights: Viral moments that stole the show at the 98th Academy Awards

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Mar 16, 2026, 12:23 IST | Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 12:23 IST

Alongside major wins, several witty and emotional performances became the highlights of the 98th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre. Take a look at the most viral moments from the 2026 Oscars.

Oscars 2026: Viral moments
1 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Oscars 2026: Viral moments

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 98th Academy Awards brought Hollywood’s biggest icons together at the Dolby Theatre and gave the audience some unforgettable moments along with big wins. Let's take a look at the major highlights from the 2026 Oscars.

Conan O’Brien’s monologue
2 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Conan O’Brien’s monologue

The host's monologue has to be the most entertaining moment of the evening as O’Brien sets the tone of the ceremony with a chaotic opening. Dressed like Aunt Gladys from the film Weapons, he earned laughs in a comedic sketch. Then he launched a rapid-fire monologue that poked several celebrities. One of the fan-favourite parts was where he targeted Timothée Chalamet for the recent ballet and opera controversy. O’Brien jokingly said that security at the ceremony was strict due to “possible attacks from the opera and ballet communities.”

Standing ovation for Sinners' performance
3 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Standing ovation for Sinners' performance


Another major highlight of the evening was the performance of I Lied to You from the film Sinners. The emotional moment featured dancer Misty Copeland alongside musician Miles Caton. It earned a standing ovation from the audience the clip quickly went viral.

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour on stage moment
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour on stage moment

When Anne Hathaway and fashion icon Anna Wintour entered the stage to present the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, the moment became one of the most talked-about segments as the duo referenced the film The Devil Wears Prada. The actor jokingly asked Wintour what she thought of her dress, only for the Vogue editor to ignore the question.

Tie in Best Live Action Short Film
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Tie in Best Live Action Short Film

Oscars also brought a surprise for the audience, as the award for Best Live Action Short Film was a tie. The unusual moment in Academy Awards history was announced by presenter Kumail Nanjiani, who revealed that both The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva were winners.

Bridesmaids cast reunion
6 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Bridesmaids cast reunion

Marking the 15th anniversary of the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, the cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, and Ellie Kemper reunited on the Oscars stage. They came together to present awards and exchanged playful jokes about aging and more.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans fun moment on stage
7 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans fun moment on stage

There was another nostalgic reunion on stage when Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans entered together to present the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. The co-actors joked about the anniversary of The Avengers and exchanged gifts with each other. While Evans brought a cast-signed copy of the film’s script, Downey returned with a thong worn by Channing Tatum in Magic Mike, prompting laughter at the venue.

Big wins at the Oscars
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Big wins at the Oscars

The biggest winners of the night were Michael B. Jordan, who won Best Actor for his performance in Sinners, while Jessie Buckley bagged Best Actress for her role in Hamnet. Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor's One Battle After Another was another big winner. The film won several awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.

Trending Photo

Gaikwad to Hussey: Top 5 batters with most runs for CSK in a single IPL season
5

Gaikwad to Hussey: Top 5 batters with most runs for CSK in a single IPL season

Meet top 5 Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is

Kylie Jenner to Priyanka Chopra: Fashion highlights from Vanity Fair’s 2026 Oscar party
7

Kylie Jenner to Priyanka Chopra: Fashion highlights from Vanity Fair’s 2026 Oscar party

Saudi Arabia’s MBS speaks with Trump regularly, urges harsh actions against Iran: Report
5

Saudi Arabia’s MBS speaks with Trump regularly, urges harsh actions against Iran: Report

'The ultimate wingman': Why USS Spruance is the most important warship sailing next to USS Abraham Lincoln
10

'The ultimate wingman': Why USS Spruance is the most important warship sailing next to USS Abraham Lincoln