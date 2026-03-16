/Oscars 2026 highlights: Viral moments that stole the show at the 98th Academy Awards

The host's monologue has to be the most entertaining moment of the evening as O’Brien sets the tone of the ceremony with a chaotic opening. Dressed like Aunt Gladys from the film Weapons, he earned laughs in a comedic sketch. Then he launched a rapid-fire monologue that poked several celebrities. One of the fan-favourite parts was where he targeted Timothée Chalamet for the recent ballet and opera controversy. O’Brien jokingly said that security at the ceremony was strict due to “possible attacks from the opera and ballet communities.”

