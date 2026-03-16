/Oscars 2026 highlights: Viral moments that stole the show at the 98th Academy Awards

Published: Mar 16, 2026, 12:23 IST | Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 12:23 IST
Alongside major wins, several witty and emotional performances became the highlights of the 98th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre. Take a look at the most viral moments from the 2026 Oscars.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Oscars 2026: Viral moments
Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 98th Academy Awards brought Hollywood’s biggest icons together at the Dolby Theatre and gave the audience some unforgettable moments along with big wins. Let's take a look at the major highlights from the 2026 Oscars.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Conan O’Brien’s monologue
The host's monologue has to be the most entertaining moment of the evening as O’Brien sets the tone of the ceremony with a chaotic opening. Dressed like Aunt Gladys from the film Weapons, he earned laughs in a comedic sketch. Then he launched a rapid-fire monologue that poked several celebrities. One of the fan-favourite parts was where he targeted Timothée Chalamet for the recent ballet and opera controversy. O’Brien jokingly said that security at the ceremony was strict due to “possible attacks from the opera and ballet communities.”
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(Photograph: AFP)
Standing ovation for Sinners' performance
Another major highlight of the evening was the performance of I Lied to You from the film Sinners. The emotional moment featured dancer Misty Copeland alongside musician Miles Caton. It earned a standing ovation from the audience the clip quickly went viral.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour on stage moment
When Anne Hathaway and fashion icon Anna Wintour entered the stage to present the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, the moment became one of the most talked-about segments as the duo referenced the film The Devil Wears Prada. The actor jokingly asked Wintour what she thought of her dress, only for the Vogue editor to ignore the question.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Tie in Best Live Action Short Film
Oscars also brought a surprise for the audience, as the award for Best Live Action Short Film was a tie. The unusual moment in Academy Awards history was announced by presenter Kumail Nanjiani, who revealed that both The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva were winners.
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Bridesmaids cast reunion
Marking the 15th anniversary of the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, the cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, and Ellie Kemper reunited on the Oscars stage. They came together to present awards and exchanged playful jokes about aging and more.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans fun moment on stage
There was another nostalgic reunion on stage when Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans entered together to present the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. The co-actors joked about the anniversary of The Avengers and exchanged gifts with each other. While Evans brought a cast-signed copy of the film’s script, Downey returned with a thong worn by Channing Tatum in Magic Mike, prompting laughter at the venue.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Big wins at the Oscars
The biggest winners of the night were Michael B. Jordan, who won Best Actor for his performance in Sinners, while Jessie Buckley bagged Best Actress for her role in Hamnet. Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor's One Battle After Another was another big winner. The film won several awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.