BTS' DNA performance clip from D'Festa event goes viral | Watch

South Korean boy band BTS' comeback with their fifth studio album, Arirang, has been the talk of the town. Apart from their album, their performance in Seoul and the latest documentary released, they are in the limelight once again. However, with this, several old clips of their previous performances from events have gone viral, and one amongst them is the DNA dance clip from the D'Festa event.

Viral clip of BTS' DNA performance

The clip of BTS' DNA performance at D'Festa focuses on vibrant, futuristic visuals, with the members performing in a virtual, digitalised space. It is an exclusive, high-tech XR (Extended Reality) music video featuring BTS, produced by Dispatch for their D'Festa festival.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Netizens took to the comment section, showcasing excitement, and one user wrote, "What, thank you!! I haven't watched K-pop Demon Hunters, but this is what I imagine the boy band looks like." Another user wrote, "Ahh, DNA got me into them (with Mic Drop), and this just takes me back to that time for me...everything was so brand new to me. So glad I have stuck around since 2017." “And now I need the whole thing,” wrote the third user.

D'Festa is a large-scale K-pop festival/exhibition, often including immersive photo exhibits and special performances from various K-pop artists like BTS.

About BTS' DNA song

DNA, a song by BTS, emphasises that the connection between the two people is not coincidental but rather written in their, and the universe's, DNA. The lyrics describe a love that feels scientifically and cosmically preordained, using themes of destiny, maths, and DNA to declare, "You're the one I've been searching for.