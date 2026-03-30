/Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s last video before his tragic death surfaces online

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s sudden death at the age of 43 has left the entire Bengali entertainment industry in deep shock and mourning. Rahul died on Sunday after drowning in the sea at Talsari Beach in Odisha where he was shooting for his show Bholebaba Paar Karega. Now a video from the sets has surfaced online, which many claim is his last video before he died.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's last video

A clip that has surfaced online captures Rahul’s final moments before his death. In the video, Rahul is seen shooting on a road with cars positioned around the set. Dressed in a green shirt, he is seen performing with one of his female co-stars for the show Bholebaba Paar Karega.

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How did Rahul Arunoday Banerjee die?

Moments after the shoot, the actor reportedly entered the sea at Talsari Beach. When he did not return to the shore for some time, crew members noticed that he was drowning.

He was later pulled out of the water and rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Bholebaba Paar Karega producer Leena Gangopadhyay also expressed shock over Rahul’s death, claiming that there was no scene in the script that involved going into the water. Speaking to Anandabazar Patrika, Gangopadhyay said, "How can someone be okay in a situation like this? There was no scene involving any water body in the screenplay. I am hearing that during that time, many people had told him not to go into the water. Moreover, many other artists had left their cars. He didn't listen to anyone. I was not there on the spot, and at this time I am not in the condition to speak.”

A West Bengal Police officer told PTI, "We have contacted our counterparts in Odisha to ascertain the sequence of events. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Digha police station as well. We are also talking to his production team members and eyewitnesses."

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is survived by his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and their 13-year-old son, Sahaj. While Priyanka and Rahul had parted ways and filed for divorce in 2018, they reportedly reconciled in 2022 for the sake of their son.