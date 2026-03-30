/Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43: AICWA demands strict judicial inquiry into drowning incident, FIR against producers

Renowned Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death in Odisha while filming a show has left everyone shocked. The 43-year-old actor, who was busy shooting for the show Bhole Baba Paar Karega, died due to accidental drowning at Talsari Beach in Odisha, near Dighar. The AICWA has now demanded strict action against the producers of the show and stated that the incident has pointed out failure of safety measures and severe lapses by the makers.

AICWA's official statement over Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death

Taking to their X handle, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) shared a note along with a clip. It stated, “Bhole Baba Paar Karega", at Talsari Beach, located near Digha on the Odisha-West Bengal border. The incident reportedly occurred during the filming of a sea-based scene, where the actor entered the water and tragically drowned."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43 in Odisha during shoot

“AICWA strongly raises serious concerns regarding the gross negligence of safety protocols on set. As per standard industry norms, any shoot involving water bodies—especially the sea—requires strict supervision by trained professionals, safety divers, rescue teams, and emergency preparedness. The absence or failure of such critical safety measures points toward severe lapses by the producers, the production house, and the concerned broadcasting channel,” the statement further read.

“Had proper safety protocols been implemented, this unfortunate loss of life could have been prevented. This is not merely an accident—it reflects a systemic failure and prima facie criminal negligence. AICWA has consistently highlighted that many filmmakers, production houses, and channel entities often compromise on safety measures to cut costs, thereby putting the lives of workers and artists at risk. Every year, several incidents occur across the Indian film industry where technicians, workers, and artists lose their lives due to unsafe working conditions. Unfortunately, such matters are frequently suppressed, and accountability is rarely enforced,” AICWA wrote.

Demands by AICWA over action in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death

The note further read, "In this case, AICWA firmly believes that strict legal action is warranted. AICWA’s Official Demands:

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the following:

•The Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shrimati Mamata Banerjee

•The Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, to take immediate and decisive action:

1. Register an FIR under charges of murder against the producers, production house, and the channel associated with the TV series “Bhole Baba Paar Karega".

2. Initiate a high-level, time-bound judicial inquiry into the incident.

3. Ensure compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee, to be recovered from the responsible production entities and channel.

4. Blacklist the producers, production house, and the concerned channel involved in the project, and impose a complete ban on their future operations within the Indian film and television industry until strict safety compliance mechanisms are verified and enforced.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death

After filming wrapped up, Banerjee reportedly went into the water alone and was struck by a wave. His co-star, Diganta Bagchi, mentioned that the actor appeared to get "entangled in something under the water". He was pulled from the water by the film crew and rushed to a hospital in Digha, where he was declared brought dead upon arrival around 6:10 PM.

His wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar, shared a statement on Instagram requesting privacy for the family, which includes their son and his mother, during this time of "immense grief".