/Rahul Banerjee death case: Bengali film and television industry suspends shoots indefinitely; 'We are insecure'

Amid the ongoing outrage around the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, the Bengali film and television industry has reportedly decided to shut down all shoots from Tuesday as part of an indefinite strike. This step is said to have been taken collectively by artists, technicians, and industry bodies.

Indefinite strike after outrage

According to The Telegraph Online, it was finalised during a meeting held at Technicians Studio on Sunday, which saw the presence of members of the West Bengal Artists’ Forum, the Federation of Technicians, producers, and television channel representatives, along with federation president Swarup Biswas.

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How did Rahul Arunoday Banerjee die?

This outrage comes days after the death of the 42-year-old actor who was shooting for a television serial at Talsari beach in Odisha. On March 29, Banerjee reportedly entered the water during a shoot when a rising tide swept him away. While he was pulled out by the crew members, it was too late.

Now, a case of unnatural death has since been registered, and fans, along with actors, are protesting across Kolkata, demanding justice. The West Bengal Artist Forum filed an FIR at Regent Park police station against the production house involved, while Banerjee’s wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, also lodged a separate complaint at Talsari police station.

Actors show support

Actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Jisshu Sengupta, Anjana Basu, Rupanjana Mitra, and Bidipta Chakraborty gathered on Sunday evening to support the late actor's family.



Speaking on behalf of the Artist’s Forum, Shantilal Mukherjee confirmed the decision to halt all shoots indefinitely. "Yesterday, we filed an FIR at the Regent Park police station on behalf of the Artist's Forum. We were, are and will be with Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's family," he said, as quoted by Lokmat Times. "This fight has started for safety and to save the lives of all of us. We are insecure. We are going out for shooting. But I don't know if I will be able to return or not. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has taught us. So we will observe a strike from Tuesday morning."



While Swarup Biswas added, "We didn't want it. But no one is coming forward to take responsibility. For the purpose of shooting, the artists and crew have to do a lot. Sometimes they have to go to the river, sometimes the sea, sometimes the mountains. No one has ever backed down. Everyone risks their lives and moves forward. Everyone tries to do their best. We all want to save this industry. Lakhs of people work in this industry."