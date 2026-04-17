/‘Not sat and eaten a mountain’: Patralekhaa slams online trolls over post– pregnancy weight gain

A viral video of actress-producer Patralekhaa highlighting her post-pregnancy weight gain is spreading like wildfire over social media. This has led viewers to make judgmental remarks about her appearance, resulting in online trolling. After days of facing criticism, Patralekha has now come up to shut down all the notions that people are creating on their own.

Patralekhaa slams online trolls

On April 17, Patralekhaa took it to Instagram and shared a story about her view on postpartum weight gain.

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After receiving body-shaming comments following her recent appearance at a film screening, she cleared it up while writing, "Pap pages! What’s happened to me!? is that I have just given birth! Yes I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all."

Patralekhaa slams online trolls Photograph: (Instagram)

She further added, “I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake please learn to be a little kind.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa entered parenthood

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Parvati Paul Rao, on November 15, 2025. The couple announced the arrival on their fourth wedding anniversary, writing, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary." They recently shared a first glimpse of their daughter on Instagram, showing their little angel's hand in their hands.

Patralekha has been staying low-key since giving birth last year.

Patralekhaa as producer

Actress Patralekhaa has officially turned producer, making her debut with the recent comedy film Toaster alongside her husband, Rajkummar Rao. The couple launched their production house, KAMPA Films, in early 2025.

The artist is also producing a high-stakes theatrical drama, Raftaar, starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, which is slated for release in July 2026.