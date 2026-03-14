/Raftaar release date out! Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh team up for a gripping drama

Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh are sharing screen for the first time in the upcoming film Raftaar. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, the announcement was made on Saturday on social media, sending fans to frenzy.

Raftaar announcement

Taking to social media on March 14, the studio unveiled the logo of the film. "Ambition built it. Greed will test it. #Raftaar, releasing on July 24, at a theatre near you," the caption read. According to a press release, as quoted by The Hindu, Raftaar is set in the "highly competitive business of education" and is a "gripping drama of ambition, love, and greed."

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"At its heart lies a fast-rising start-up and a charged relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman. As money, power, and greed spiral, their hunger to win begins to clash with love," it read. "The rise is intoxicating, but after the fall, the question is simple: can they fight their way back to the top, or is this where it all ends?"

About Raftaar

Raftaar is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and is produced by Patralekhaa under the Kampa Film. Tarun Bali is the executive producer, and Rohan Narula has written the story and screenplay.

Alongside Rao and Suresh, the cast also features Tanya Maniktala, Rajat Kapoor, Anurag Thakur, and Rohan Verma in key roles. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios, Raftaar is scheduled to hit theatres on July 24, 2026.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects

Rao recently created a buzz for his new look for the upcoming biopic Nikam. The physical transformation he underwent began a conversation on social media as he reportedly gained around 9-10 kilograms and altered his appearance, including thinning his hair.

He last shocked his fans in the series Bose: Dead/Alive for which the actor shaved his head. He also lost significant weight for the survival drama Trapped.