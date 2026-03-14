/Farah Khan recalls Akshaye Khanna was not nice on set in 90s, throw things: ‘Irritated over hair loss'

It would not be wrong if we say that it's Akshaye Khanna's 2.0 in his career after the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The way he played the role of Rehman Dakait, he found a new base of audience who just fell in love with him and his every expression as Lyaari’s don, and called it a Academy worthy perfomance. With the success of Dhurandhar, many netizens revisited his performance in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan, where his character wants to win an Oscar. While the movie was a box office failure, it had a loyal base of fans who loved every senseless thing in the movie.

Netizens have loved revisiting Khanna’s performance in the movie and connecting it with the dialogues. But recently, Farah, the director of the movie, revealed her bond with Khanna, who she said was not a nice person on set, and used to be irritated.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Farah Khan says Akshaye Khanna was ‘not a nice person’ on set

Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Khan revealed that Khanna was one of the actors she was hesitant to work with.



She said that working with him in the 90s was challenging, and one of the reasons behind his irritation was that he was dealing with hair loss.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s family copyrights his name to prevent posthumous misuse

“In the ’90s, I did a couple of movies with Akshaye, and after that I was traumatised. Because he used to be a different person. Yes, introverted, but not a nice person on set. Whenever I heard that Akshaye Khanna was in a film, I used to say, ‘I don’t have the dates’,” she said.

“I think at that time he himself had said that he was losing his hair. He was constantly irritable. He used to throw things and say, ‘What kind of dialogue is this?’ He used to be that kind of personm,” Khan added.

In Tees Maar Khan, Khanna played the role of Aatish Kapoor, a superstar who desperately wants to win an Oscar. Farah revealed that he agreed to play the role after several actors declined.

But the Om Shanti Om director’s point of view changed when she worked with the actor in the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai. In the movie, which was the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar, Khan said that he became very cool.

“He had completely changed by then. He had reconciled with his hair. In Dil Chahta Hai, he became very chill. Before that, if there was water or rain in a scene, he would always wear a cap, like see every rain song of his, such as in Taal. But after Dil Chahta Hai, something changed. And he is a brilliant dancer, if you watch ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe,’ he is dancing better than Aamir and Saif,” she said.

As of today, they share a good bond, and even after the success of Dhurandhar, she congratulated him and visited his home in Alibaug.