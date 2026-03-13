/Rishi Kapoor’s family copyrights his name to prevent posthumous misuse

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor’s family has reportedly taken legal steps to protect his legacy by securing copyright for his name.

According to media reports, the move was made to prevent unauthorised and commercial use of the late actor’s name. The decision will ensure that any individual or organisation that wishes to use the late Rishi Kapoor’s name in commercial, or public contexts will have to first obtain approval from his family.

According to reports, the move reflects a broader global practice where families and estates of late artists safeguard their intellectual property and public image. “As per the copyright, anyone wanting to use the name Rishi Kapoor or mention it in any capacity would need prior permission from the family,” the source said to India Today.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, following a prolonged battle with cancer. He remains one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema, with a career spanning more than five decades and over 150 films across various genres.

More about Rishi Kapoor's legacy

Rishi Kapoor was born into the legendary Kapoor family of actors. He was the son of iconic actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor and grandson of pioneering actor Prithviraj Kapoor, who founded the famous Prithvi Theatre. Growing up in a household deeply rooted in cinema, Rishi was exposed to filmmaking from an early age.

Rishi developed a natural inclination toward acting and storytelling since childhood thanks to exposure he got at home.

He made his debut in Mera Naam Joker as a child actor and later went on to do films like Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. His role in Mera Naam Joker (1970) fetched him the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

Over a career spanning more than five decades and over 150 films, Rishi received numerous honours. He later received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his breakthrough role in Bobby and went on to earn the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his acclaimed performance in Kapoor & Sons. In recognition of his decades-long contribution to Hindi cinema, he was also honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. He reinvented his career in later years and delivered stellar performances in films like 102 Not Out, Mulk, Student of the Year, Kapoor & Sons, and Do Dooni Chaar.

On the personal front, Rishi Kapoor was married to actress Neetu Kapoor. The couple had two children: actor Ranbir Kapoor and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. He is Alia Bhatt's father-in-law.