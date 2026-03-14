/Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor walk hand-in-hand with daughter Raha during Hong Kong getaway | Watch

Alia Bhatt is turning 33 on March 15, and ahead of her birthday, the actress was spotted enjoying a family outing in Hong Kong with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor. Several videos from the couple's family getaway went viral on social media.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Hong Kong trip

In a now viral video, the couple can be seen taking a stroll through a park with their daughter. Holding Raha's hands, Bhatt and Kapoor appeared to be enjoying a leisurely walk while chatting with each other.

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Another viral photos show the actress carrying her daughter in her arms and planting a kiss on her cheek. As soon as the affectionate moments surfaced online, fans flooded social media with comments. "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha Kapoor in Hong Kong to celebrate Alia's Birthday," the post read.

For the casual outing, the actress chose a grey hoodie layered under a black jacket and paired with jeans, while Kapoor kept it simple with a black T-shirt with a denim jacket and grey pants. Raha looked adorable in a bright red tracksuit.

Also Read: Aditya Dhar spends his birthday adding final touches to Dhurandhar 2

About Alia-Ranbir Kapoor's love story

The duo reportedly began dating in 2018 and got married in April 2022. Bhatt and Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022, and since then, they have often spoken about how parenthood has changed their lives.

Earlier during the BAFTA Awards, Bhatt had also called Raha her "true inspiration."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the spy thriller Alpha, which is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. Slated to release on July 10, 2026, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh.

She is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.