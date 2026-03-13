It's time for Cocktail 2! On Friday (March 13), the new trio was announced, and this time, it's Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Director Homi Adajania has returned to direct the sequel after a decade, which was led by Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Cocktail 2 has been one of the most anticipated sequels, and after a long wait, the makers have finally confirmed when the world will see the trio of three totally different personalities coming together for another new adventure.



Cocktail 2: Teaser to release next week

On Friday (March 13), the lead trio dropped their first looks from the movie, revealing that the teaser will be released next week in theatres on March 18, coinciding with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid previews. Apart from the teaser announcement and first look, the makers also revealed that the movie will make this summer extra special with its release on June 19.

The lead trio has shared their first look on their respective Instagram handles with the same caption, reading, ‘’For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18 👀🍸''

The text on the poster read, “First look this Wednesday. Only in theatres. Cocktail 2 releasing in cinemas worldwide 19th June 2026."

In the first look shared, Shahid, Rashmika and Kriti are posing in a car on a summer day with a beach, hinting at a beach vacation. More details about the movie's plot have not been revealed yet. Much like the first part, Cocktail 2 will explore urban life, love in modern times, complex relationship and much more.

Rashmika, who has been in the news lately for her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda, and Kriti have also shared their character posters on their Instagram handles.