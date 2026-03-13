/Amazon prime backs out of Vijay's Jana Nayagan streaming deal amid release delay: Report

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues to face setbacks. Originally set to release in January, the movie has yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Amid all this, it has been learned that Amazon Prime Video has revoked its OTT deal.



Months after it was reported that the OTT platform had threatened legal action over the release date, it is now being reported through several media reports that Prime Video has withdrawn from the streaming deal, as uncertainty continues to loom over the movie.

According to India Today, the platform acquired the digital rights of the movie for around Rs 120 crore. But due to the uncertainty around the movie's release date, they have opted to back out. This is a report-based story, and neither the streaming platform nor the movie's producers have yet confirmed the deal.

Jana Nayagan producers claim Amazon threatens legal action

During the court hearing in January, the producers revealed that, due to delays caused by the CBFC's censor certificate, they may face another legal issue from their streaming partner. Senior advocate Satish Parasaran, representing KVN Productions, stated that Amazon had threatened possible legal action due to the uncertainty surrounding the film’s release.

Jana Nayagan : When will the movie release?

One of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year was set to release on Jan 9. However, the movie was not released as it did not receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following this, the film’s producer filed a case against CBFC, which is still going on. Amid all, recently, it was learned that the movie will not arrive in the theatres until April.

The news of the film's delay comes after York Cinemas, the Canadian distributor of Jana Nayagan, shared an official post in February informing fans that the movie would not be released before April 30. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Dear Patrons, please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be released before April 30th.”