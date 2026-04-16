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Before Toaster: Watch 7 best movies of Rajkummar Rao on OTT: Shahid, Stree, Queen and others

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 16:32 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 16:32 IST

Rajkummar Rao’s latest release, Toaster, is out and before you dive into the drama, take a look at the curated list of seven Rajkummar Rao movies available on OTT platforms.

Watched Toaster? Watch 7 best performance of Rajkummar Rao before that
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Watched Toaster? Watch 7 best performance of Rajkummar Rao before that

Rajukummar Rai is making headlines with his recent release, Toaster. The movie also features Sanya Malhotra as his wife. Before getting into the immensely comedic yet chaotic looped drama, watch the seven best performances of the actor, which helped him attain popularity and a National Award.

Bareilly Ki Barfi
2 / 8
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Bareilly Ki Barfi

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

The comedy romance film features Rajkummar Rao alongside Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana. The narrative continues with Bitti, who works at the electricity department and has a keen interest in reading. After reading a book that changes her life, Bitti begins on a quest to meet the author. She then meets Chirag, who ultimately uses Pritam Vidrohi as his pawn.

Stree
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Stree

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

One of the most liked horror comedies of Rao features him as Vicky, who takes up the charge of safeguarding his village after discovering that a ghost of Stree is haunting the town of Chanderi. He then seeks help from a mysterious woman played by Shraddha Kapoor.

Badhaai Do
4 / 8
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Badhaai Do

Where to watch: Netflix

The actor played the role of Shardul Thakur, a policeman who marries Sumi, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Soon after their marriage, they started living as roommates, hiding their sexualities, as Thakur is gay. On the other hand, Sumi is a lesbian PT teacher. Their lives take a turn when Sumi brings her lover home, and the three start living under one roof.

Queen
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Queen

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Vikas Bahl's most acclaimed movie, Rao is seen as Vijay, who initially wows Rani (Kangana Ranaut) but ends up leaving her one day before their wedding. This leads Rani to go on a solo honeymoon trip. After Vijay sees Rani enjoying every bit of her life, he again tries to impress her.

Shahid
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Shahid

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The crime thriller brought Rao significant recognition and earned him the National Award for his stellar performance. He plays the role of Shahid Azmi, a former militant operative who goes on to become a criminal lawyer. He decides to fight for those who have been falsely convicted of terrorism, but unfortunately meets with a turbulent end.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

Satyendra (Rajkummar Rao) and Aarti (Kriti Kharbanda) meet for an arranged marriage and end up falling in love with each other. Their lives, however, change completely when she runs away on their wedding day and leaves Satyendra with a motivation to pursue his dream afterwards.

Trapped
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Trapped

Where to watch: ZEE5

In the thriller action, Rao portrayed the role of Shaurya, who mistakenly locks himself inside his new house and that too with no water, food, electricity, or any neighbours. However, the narrative follows his struggle to survive against all the odds.

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