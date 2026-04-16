Before Toaster: Watch 7 best movies of Rajkummar Rao on OTT: Shahid, Stree, Queen and others

Rajkummar Rao’s latest release, Toaster, is out and before you dive into the drama, take a look at the curated list of seven Rajkummar Rao movies available on OTT platforms.
Rajukummar Rai is making headlines with his recent release, Toaster. The movie also features Sanya Malhotra as his wife. Before getting into the immensely comedic yet chaotic looped drama, watch the seven best performances of the actor, which helped him attain popularity and a National Award.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
The comedy romance film features Rajkummar Rao alongside Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana. The narrative continues with Bitti, who works at the electricity department and has a keen interest in reading. After reading a book that changes her life, Bitti begins on a quest to meet the author. She then meets Chirag, who ultimately uses Pritam Vidrohi as his pawn.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
One of the most liked horror comedies of Rao features him as Vicky, who takes up the charge of safeguarding his village after discovering that a ghost of Stree is haunting the town of Chanderi. He then seeks help from a mysterious woman played by Shraddha Kapoor.
Where to watch: Netflix
The actor played the role of Shardul Thakur, a policeman who marries Sumi, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Soon after their marriage, they started living as roommates, hiding their sexualities, as Thakur is gay. On the other hand, Sumi is a lesbian PT teacher. Their lives take a turn when Sumi brings her lover home, and the three start living under one roof.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Vikas Bahl's most acclaimed movie, Rao is seen as Vijay, who initially wows Rani (Kangana Ranaut) but ends up leaving her one day before their wedding. This leads Rani to go on a solo honeymoon trip. After Vijay sees Rani enjoying every bit of her life, he again tries to impress her.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The crime thriller brought Rao significant recognition and earned him the National Award for his stellar performance. He plays the role of Shahid Azmi, a former militant operative who goes on to become a criminal lawyer. He decides to fight for those who have been falsely convicted of terrorism, but unfortunately meets with a turbulent end.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
Satyendra (Rajkummar Rao) and Aarti (Kriti Kharbanda) meet for an arranged marriage and end up falling in love with each other. Their lives, however, change completely when she runs away on their wedding day and leaves Satyendra with a motivation to pursue his dream afterwards.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In the thriller action, Rao portrayed the role of Shaurya, who mistakenly locks himself inside his new house and that too with no water, food, electricity, or any neighbours. However, the narrative follows his struggle to survive against all the odds.