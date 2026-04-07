/World Health Day: 7 Bollywood’s icons who believe in minimal wellness to stay fit

This erstwhile college slacker is now an actor, director, singer and producer who runs a hugely successful production company. Known for constant reinvention on and off screen, he changed his physique for the titular role of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as well as Toofan. Even off the camera, he maintains a demanding fitness routine at 52 with running, strength training, boxing drills, swimming and endurance sports. With home-cooked meals, discipline, clear eating and positivity, he is able to enjoy holistic well-being and a balanced life replete with inner calm and joy.