/Inspired or Cultural Appropriation? Ralph Lauren faces backlash for Rs 44,800 Bandhani-print skirt

Western luxury brands and high-street retailers are frequently criticised for adopting traditional Indian designs such as Kolhapuri chappals and kurti-style tops without proper credit or compensation, often rebranding them as modern or exotic and marking up prices significantly. The latest brand to be under fire is Ralph Lauren for their skirt with a Bandhani print, which has now gone viral and is being slammed on social media for this.

What's the price of Ralph Lauren's Bandhani skirt?

The official website of Ralph Lauren is selling a wrap skirt of bandhani print. The description of the skirt on the website states, "This beautifully draped cotton skirt is printed with a vibrant design inspired by traditional Bandhini tie-dyed techniques and motifs. It's true silhouette features a tied waist and a cascading angled hem for effortless movement with every step."

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As per the website, the printed cotton wrap skirt is being priced at Rs 44,800.

In addition, the Ralph Lauren site has also added footwear, the Polo Play Leather Thong Sandal, which is easily available in Indian markets, and it is priced at Rs 33,400.

Netizens reacting to Ralph Lauren's Bandhani skirt

The Bandhani printed skirt on Ralph Lauren's website has become the topic of discussion on social media. One X user had shared a video claiming that the skirt is not even made of real Bandhani tie-dyed fabric and is just printed. In addition, she also said that the brand should have mentioned 'Indian' somewhere in the description to give credit for the inspiration.

The caption of the clip read, ‘This is sacrilege!' Why, Ralph Lauren, why?’ Ralph Lauren, you have no shame! You all just rip off Indian fashion designs and rename them with cheap fake material with an outrageous price of $375! Soon, the comment section was filled with various opinions, many supporting her, while several slammed her too.