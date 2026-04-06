/Indian bodybuilding’s hidden underbelly: Mental health crisis, steroid abuse and young athlete deaths

When done right, bodybuilding and weight training are not inherently harmful. Discipline, fitness, and strength can be life-changing in positive ways. But the current system of competitive bodybuilding needs reform. This includes better education on risks of steroids and PEDs, accessible mental health support for athletes, stronger anti-doping enforcement, and a cultural shift toward longevity over shortcuts.

The biggest takeaway from the current debate and controversy is that strength isn’t just physical: it's not all about muscles and medals.

Speaking up, asking for help, and prioritising mental health are just as important as lifting heavier weights or winning titles. For every athlete who survives to tell their story, many others never get the chance. The hope is that voices like Yatinder Singh’s will spark change, before more lives are lost. (Image for representation only)