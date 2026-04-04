/Are you using sunscreen right? Experts weigh in on common concerns

Summer has arrived in India, and so has the higher risk of skin damage. With the rising temperature, it becomes inevitable to go out without sunscreen. But do you only associate its use with beach outings and peak summer afternoons? If yes, then it's time to rethink your skincare routine.

Why is sunscreen important?

Sunscreen is essential as it protects the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, both UVA and UVB, that can affect you throughout the year, even on cloudy days. Using it daily prevents premature ageing, reduces the risk of sunburn, tanning, and so on.

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How to choose the right sunscreen

"When choosing a sunscreen, it is important to look for a broad-spectrum formulation. This formulation protects against both UVA and UVB rays. An SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of at least 30 is recommended for daily use, as it blocks about 97% of UVB rays," says Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Consultant - Dermatology, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore.

He further adds that water resistance is another factor that must be kept in mind, particularly for people living "in hot and humid climates." One should also look for ingredients, "physical blockers like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are recommended for sensitive skin. Checking the PA rating (common in Asian sunscreens) indicates UVA protection. Rating PA+++ or higher is preferable."

Dr Priyanka Hemrajani, Senior Consultant - Dermatology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, highlights SPF awareness, saying, "A higher SPF gives you a little more protection, but not that much. For instance, SPF 30 and SPF 50 offer almost the same level of protection when used correctly."



She recommends choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen (one that protects against both tanning and aging rays). "Mineral (physical) sunscreens are often a better choice, especially for sensitive skin, because they sit on top of the skin and reflect UV rays."

Common mistakes while using sunscreen

Highlighting the common mistakes, Dr Prabhu says that most people apply less sunscreen than recommended. "Many use only 25-50% of the recommended amount," and "not reapply it every 2-3 hours, especially after sweating or washing the face."

Meanwhile, Dr Hemrajani adds, "Put on sunscreen every day, even when it's cloudy, inside, or in the winter. UV rays can still hurt your skin."

Additionally, she recommends, "Using it on again every 2 to 3 hours. If you're sweating, swimming, or wiping your face, put it on again sooner." Ears, neck, eyelids, and hands should not be missed. "It comes off with sweat, water, or rubbing. Relying only on makeup with SPF," she explains.



Busting a common myth, he adds, "Even indoors, reapplication is advisable if you are near windows or using screens for prolonged periods, as UVA rays can penetrate glass."

A perfect summer skincare routine

As per Dr. Prabhu, a summer skincare routine must focus on protection, hydration, and oil control. "Start with a gentle cleanser to remove sweat and excess oil without stripping the skin. Follow it up with a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser to maintain hydration. Sunscreen is a non-negotiable step in the morning routine."

For people with oily or acne-prone skin, he advises using gel-based products. "At night, cleansing is essential to remove sunscreen, dirt, and pollutants, followed by a soothing moisturiser. Incorporating antioxidants like vitamin C in the morning can also help combat sun-induced damage," he adds.