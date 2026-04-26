/Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur seen together at a Mumbai event; fans demand Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2



Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were recently spotted together at an event in Mumbai, leaving fans in a nostalgic spiral. More than a decade after the release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, netizens were happy to see their favourite on-screen buddies bonding, and the clips of the moments quickly went viral.

Bunny and Avi together

The rare sight of the two actors instantly brought back Bunny and Avi, their characters from Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 film, and social media is flooded with reactions, with several fans urging for a sequel.

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In the widely circulated clips, the duo can be seen greeting fans as they walk towards the venue. Speaking about their look, Ranbir opted for a casual light blue long-sleeve T-shirt layered over a white shirt, paired with dark trousers and sunglasses. While Aditya was seen in a sleek all-black ensemble.

The footage is said to be from an All Stars Football Club event, and fans are recalling their memorable camaraderie in the film.

Fans reactions

Reacting to one of the clips, one user said, "So happy to see them together," while another added, "Where is naina." "Avi & Bunny reunite," wrote another user. Many also demanded a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. "We want YJHD 2 now," wrote one fan, "Omg please yjhd part 2 please," read another comment.

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Released in 2013, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin alongside Ranbir and Aditya. With its music, dialogues, and exploration of love, friendship, and self-discovery, the film still rules the hearts of fans.

Ranbir and Aditya's work front

Currently, Ranbir is gearing up for the much-anticipated mythological film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The two-part film, releasing during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey in key roles.