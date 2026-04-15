/Ranbir Kapoor named in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people list

Ranbir Kapoor has been named in TIME magazine’s annual list of 100 most influential people in the world. Every year, the TIME 100 list names individuals from across the globe who have had a global impact. The list covers celebrities from different walks of life, including arts, cinema, politics and sports.

This year, few Indians have made the cut, including Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is the only name from the Indian film industry. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has also made it to the esteemed list this year.

Ranbir Kapoor in TIME 100 list

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On Wednesday, TIME released its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2026, a compilation that includes global pioneers, leaders, and titans, as well as artists, innovators, and icons.

Ranbir’s profile for TIME was written by fellow Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

TIME's profile of Ranbir Kapoor was written by his fellow Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana.

Honouring his journey and contribution to cinema, Ayushmann penned a deeply insightful note, one that reflected not just admiration but a deeper understanding of what Ranbir represents in today’s cinematic landscape.

“There are actors who chase legacy, and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels—box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends,” Ayushmann wrote.

Ayushmann also highlighted Ranbir’s impact beyond the obvious markers of success. “Every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalises. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity.”

Ayushmann added, “Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges. He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity. Our cinema is influencing the world. Ranbir isn’t just a movie star; he’s a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures.”

Vikas Khanna named among visionaries from culinary arts

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna also made the cut among visionaries in fashion, visual, literary, and culinary arts, alongside names like Ralph Lauren and Victoria Beckham.

James Beard Award–winning chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin Eric Ripert wrote a profile for Vikas Khanna in TIME. “His generosity extends far beyond the kitchen, reaching communities across the world with compassion, dignity, and a deep sense of responsibility. What makes Vikas so unique is his ability to connect with people from every walk of life, using food as a universal language to build bridges and foster understanding.”

More about the 2026 TIME 100 list

This year’s list includes global leaders such as US President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and commander of the 2026 Artemis II, Reid Wiseman. The magazine emphasised that honorarees on the list are “changing culture in unprecedented ways.”