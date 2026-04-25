Junaid Khan is all set to return to the cinemas with another romantic drama titled Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi, who will be making her Bollywood debut. With the film already creating buzz for the lead pair and the chemistry, fans are eagerly waiting for its release. With this release, this will be a full circle for Aamir Khan, as it will have a special premiere on the anniversary of cult classic Qayamat se Qayamat Tak.

Release of Ek Din on Qayamat se Qayamat Tak's anniversary

As per the industry source, the special premiere of Ek Din is this month. The source said, "The special premiere of Ek Din will take place on the anniversary of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on April 29. It will be a full-circle moment for Aamir Khan, as it marks the anniversary of his debut film, and now he is producing a film starring his son, Junaid Khan."

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“Remarkably, while Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak marked Aamir Khan's and Mansoor Khan’s first collaboration, they are once again coming together for Ek Din, making it a full circle moment for them as well as they are coming together for Aamir Khan's son,” the source stated.

Do you know Ek Din is an adaptation of a Thai film?

Ek Din is the adaptation of a Thai film titled One Day, which was released in cinemas in 2016. Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakuna and starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungum, among others. It tells the story of Denchai, an IT professional, who falls in love with Nui, his colleague, but is too shy to speak to her. During an office trip, he gets an opportunity to spend a day with her.

All about Ek Din

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. It is an unexpected love story between the two different people in the midst of the snow-capped mountains of Japan. The movie is set to release on May 1.