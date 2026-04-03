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Here’s why Aamir Khan wanted Ek Din to be Junaid Khan’s debut film

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Apr 03, 2026, 12:07 IST | Updated: Apr 03, 2026, 12:07 IST
Here’s why Aamir Khan wanted Ek Din to be Junaid Khan’s debut film

Poster of Ek Din Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Aamir Khan is producing his son, actor Junaid Khan's next film Ek Din. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi. The film also reunites Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan as the co-produce the film together. 

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are all set to feature in the upcoming film Ek Din. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film promises a tender and heartfelt love story and has already struck an emotional chord with viewers through its captivating trailer and soulful music. While we see Junaid Khan as a sincere and endearing lover in the trailer, Aamir Khan had always wanted him to make his debut with Mansoor Khan.

According to an independent industry source, “Aamir Khan wanted Ek Din to be Junaid Khan’s debut film, just like his own debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, directed by Mansoor Khan. Similarly, he wanted his son to debut under Mansoor Khan’s direction. He had always wished for Junaid to begin his career with a romantic film, especially after the praise Junaid received for Maharaj.”

Also read: Ek Din trailer: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi feature in a magical love story

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Aamir Khan reunites with Mansoor Khan

Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Together, they have gifted audiences unforgettable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre, sparking fresh excitement among fans. Their coming together once again has heightened curiosity, with audiences keen to witness the charm they recreate on screen. Aamir and Mansoor serve as co-producers of Ek Din.

Also read: Ek Din: Is Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer an adaptation of Thai film One Day?

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Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Malayalam actress Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on 1st May 2026.

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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