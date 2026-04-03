/Here’s why Aamir Khan wanted Ek Din to be Junaid Khan’s debut film

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are all set to feature in the upcoming film Ek Din. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film promises a tender and heartfelt love story and has already struck an emotional chord with viewers through its captivating trailer and soulful music. While we see Junaid Khan as a sincere and endearing lover in the trailer, Aamir Khan had always wanted him to make his debut with Mansoor Khan.

According to an independent industry source, “Aamir Khan wanted Ek Din to be Junaid Khan’s debut film, just like his own debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, directed by Mansoor Khan. Similarly, he wanted his son to debut under Mansoor Khan’s direction. He had always wished for Junaid to begin his career with a romantic film, especially after the praise Junaid received for Maharaj.”

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Aamir Khan reunites with Mansoor Khan

Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Together, they have gifted audiences unforgettable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre, sparking fresh excitement among fans. Their coming together once again has heightened curiosity, with audiences keen to witness the charm they recreate on screen. Aamir and Mansoor serve as co-producers of Ek Din.