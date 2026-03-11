/Ek Din trailer: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi feature in a magical love story

After weeks of rising anticipation, Aamir Khan Productions has finally released the trailer of Ek Din, featuring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in leading roles. The trailer gently opens by setting up a soft and heartfelt world, giving audiences a glimpse into what appears to be a magical, gentle, and classic love story.

Ek Din Trailer

The trailer shows Junaid Khan explaining a fortune bell that grants a wish for true love when the bell is rung. As he speaks, he looks at Sai Pallavi’s character, Meera, and quietly wishes that she could be his. He says he wants his wish to come true even if it's for one day. The trailer offers a sweet glimpse into the charming chemistry between Junaid and Sai Pallavi, hinting at a warm and heartfelt love story.

The contrast between the two characters makes the fresh pairing special. Junaid comes across as an endearingly awkward boy, bringing innocence and vulnerability to his role, while Sai appears confident, composed and self-assured. This contrast creates a chemistry that feels both engaging and relatable, making their story even more compelling to watch.

The film itself seems to promise a magical, gentle and classic love story, something that has become increasingly rare in contemporary Bollywood. There is a certain old-world charm and emotional sincerity in the storytelling.

The title track, which dropped a few days ago and was shot in Arijit Singh’s hometown, received an overwhelming response. Arijit’s voice adds a unique magic to the composition, making the song even more memorable.

Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut

Ek Din serves as a Hindi debut for Malayalam actress Sai Pallavi who has made a name in south film industries.

It would be interesting to see the audience's reaction to her in this space. However, it is very clear from the trailer why Sai Pallavi has remained and continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the South and now in Hindi films as well.

Ek Din also reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Together, they have gifted audiences unforgettable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre, sparking fresh excitement among fans. Aamir and Mansoor serve as producers of Ek Din.