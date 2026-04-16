/Ek Din trailer out: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s unlikely romance takes center stage

Promising a gentle and heartfelt love story, Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, is indeed a film that everyone is eagerly waiting for. Having built a perfect buzz with its soulful songs, the makers have now dropped an intriguing trailer that beautifully presents a love story filled with hope and magic.

Backed by Aamir Khan's production house, the movie, directed by Sunil Pandey, is an unexpected love story between the two different people in the midst of the snow-capped mountains of Japan. The movie is set to release on May 1.

Ek Din trailer: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's unexpected love story.

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The new trailer of Ek Din has finally arrived, and it introduces a magical love story. Junaid Khan portrays a shy and a different guy, who develops feelings for Sai Pallavi, a cheerful and full-of-life girl. While they both work in the same office, Junaid struggles to gather the confidence to talk to her. To celebrate a successful year, the company takes the employees to Hokkaido, Japan, where Junaid's character makes a wish that Meera would be his, even if just for one day. However, a twist unfolds in Japan when Sai meets with an accident and suffers from Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), remembering only Junaid, who saved her life. While this turn completely changes the course of the story, it will be exciting to see how this love story develops and takes another direction.

Apart from Junaid and Sai, the movie also stars Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, and Pragati Mishra in key roles.

The movie marks Sai Pallavi's debut in Hindi cinema.

Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan. Together, they have gifted audiences unforgettable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Junaid made his acting debut with Netflix' Maharaj and theatrical debut was another film Loveyapa was his theatrical debut. However, dad Aamir wanted Ek Din to be his debut.