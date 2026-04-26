/Kritika Kamra opens up about Matka King, love, and life beyond the spotlight | Exclusive

Crime show Matka King featuring Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar and Gulshan Grover in lead roles premiered on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video this month. However, Kritika Kamra has left everyone impressed with the portrayal of her character Gulrukh in the show. In an exclusive interaction with WION, the actress opened up about her playing the character, about her marriage and much more.

Exclusive interaction with Kritika Kamra on playing the role of Gulrukh in Matka King

Speaking to WION about the role of Gulrukh, Kritika Kamra said the show was deeply researched before she came on board. Ashish Aryan, along with Roy Kapur Films and writer Abhay Koranne, had done extensive groundwork even before casting began. She stated, "Personally, I didn't know anything about Matla as a game. It was popular in the 60s and 70s, before our time, and I'm not from Bombay, so I hadn't even heard stories about it growing up."

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She further stated, "When I started researching, I spoke to people about it and realised how big it once was. In fact, it’s still played in some parts of Maharashtra and beyond. I found it fascinating—why did it become such a phenomenon? It’s essentially a form of gambling where the perceived probability of winning feels high, which gives people hope. That hope is what hooks them. I could really see the appeal and why it became so sensational."

“Through the show, I also discovered the characters—Brij Bhatti, Gul Rukh (my character), and Sai’s character—and realised it’s not just about the game but about the people of that time,” Kritika said.

When asked about whether she could connect with her role and her instinct, Kritika said, "Not at all—she’s very different from me. She’s a South Bombay Parsi woman, likely educated abroad, married young, and widowed early. After her husband’s death, she loses purpose and is blamed by society as being "unlucky". What fascinated me was her journey—from being vulnerable and judged to discovering her own power and independence. Especially in the ’60s and ’70s, that kind of transformation is remarkable."

“Instead of conforming to societal expectations—remarrying, staying home—she steps out, embraces this game, sees its potential, and introduces it to elite South Bombay circles, raising the stakes significantly. Her arc is unexpected. She evolves from a seemingly docile character into a powerful figure who can even stand up to the protagonist, Brij Bhatti. It’s really a story of her coming into her own,” Kritika said.

Kritika on playing 'unlikeable' characters and Gulrukh in a male-dominate narrative

“I don’t need my character to be likeable. I need them to be engaging,” she says. “They should spark conversation and make people react.” In Matka King, Gul Rukh exists in moral grey zones—she’s part of an illegal system and makes controversial choices. “But that’s what makes her human,” Kritika adds.

“As actors, we shouldn’t judge our characters. That’s the only way to truly understand them.”

Kritika says, "There isn't a specific message the show is trying to send—it’s a fictional story. But one thing I personally connect with is Gul Rukh’s understanding of financial independence. That’s what ultimately empowers her. Even today, I believe financial independence is crucial for women—to find their voice, identity, and the freedom to live on their own terms."

Kritika Kamra on balance between marriage and career

Off-screen, Kritika recently married Gaurav Kapur. So how do they make it work? The actress says, "We’re both very independent individuals who had established careers before coming together, and that’s something we bonded over. We respect each other’s work deeply. Watching each other grow professionally actually strengthens us as individuals and as partners."

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“There’s never been conflict over work. We don’t have rigid roles at home—whoever is available takes charge. It’s fluid. Partnerships aren’t always 50-50 every day. Sometimes he does more; sometimes I do. But we both understand the importance of our careers and don’t expect the other to compromise,” she concludes.

Kritika Kamra's message to audience on Matka King